Masks to become part of life in California, but rules vary | Local coronavirus updates

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Friday, May 8.

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

Confirmed cases: 60,614 (As of May 6).

60,614 (As of May 6). 2,504 deaths

25 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Masks to become part of life in California, but rules vary: For Californians venturing outside, donning a mask will be as common as putting on a cap or sunglasses when the state begins gradually easing stay-at-home orders. But rules about face coverings vary, and it’s unclear what enforcement might look like. Masks have been ubiquitous at essential businesses like grocery stores and medical clinics since the early days of the pandemic. Now they will be required for customers and employees at certain retailers reopening under new guidelines that also include contact-free transactions. Authorities hope people will be amenable to the rules, because they don't want to issue citations during a public health crisis.



California has seen an on-again, off-again patchwork of enforcement of Gov. Gavin Newsom's orders designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. It’s fallen to local officials to both interpret and enforce rapidly evolving rules, with state and local orders often at odds. Newsom outlined more guidelines Thursday on how local governments can gradually allow businesses to reopen. But enforcement has been spotty at best and often confusing as local governments layer rules on top of statewide mandates. Some restaurants have reopened, only to be shuttered the following day. Most law enforcement agencies say they're using a light touch. California lets retailers reopen, dining in may come soon: California retailers and manufacturers can reopen as soon as Friday under a new plan by Gov. Gavin Newsom aimed at easing the state's stay-at-home coronavirus order. His plan released Thursday allows some counties to go further by opening restaurants for dining, but only if the counties can meet strict thresholds. They include recording zero virus deaths over a 14-day period and just one case per 10,000 residents over the same time period. Retailers that do reopen are expected to take precautions such as only allowing curbside pickup, checking employees for virus symptoms and providing them with face masks.

