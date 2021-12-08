Los Angeles school board fires 500 unvaccinated employees

LOS ANGELES — Nearly 500 Los Angeles Unified School District employees were fired this week for refusing to comply with a mandate that they get vaccinated against COVID-19, while some 34,000 students have not yet been vaccinated as required.

The school board voted 7-0 in separate motions on Tuesday to terminate the employees, who make up less than 1% of the district’s approximately 73,000 workers.

Meanwhile, with thousands of students not yet complying with the mandate, there’s no longer enough time for kids who have not gotten their first shot to be fully inoculated by the Jan. 10 start of the second semester. Students who are not fully vaccinated — or exempt — will be forced into the district’s independent study program or will have to leave the Los Angeles public school system.