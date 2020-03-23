CALIFORNIA, USA — President Donald Trump declared a major disaster for the State of California on Sunday, which means more help from the federal government will soon be en route.

The action will translate to more federal funding for California as it wrestles with the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 26,200 tests have been done in California, and the state has had 1,468 positive cases and 27 deaths as of March 22.

Gov. Gavin Newsom penned a letter to President Trump early Sunday asking for the disaster declaration and called the the coronavirus impact in California “already severe and likely to worsen.”

Earlier this week, the governor warned that 56% of Californians could become infected with the virus in an eight week span, and, with a 20% hospitalization rate, it could threaten to overwhelm its hospital system.

In an attempt to slow the spread of the virus, Newsom recently issued at a stay-at-home order for the entire state of California.

President Trump delivered on the declaration, which will allow California to capitalize on federal funding to combat the coronavirus and provide relief to Californians.

“Earlier today we requested a presidential Major Disaster Declaration and this afternoon we got it," said Gov. Newsom. "The declaration will supplement our state’s comprehensive COVID-19 surge planning and make vital resources available. We appreciate the quick response and partnership from the White House.”

In a news release, the governor’s office said the Major Disaster Declaration includes any and all individual assistance programs to help people impacted by the coronavirus.

The declaration will lend help to mass care and emergency assistance, crisis counseling, disaster case management, Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Disaster legal services and Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance.

