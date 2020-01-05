'Many days, not weeks' until meaningful changes to stay home order, Newsom says| Local coronavirus updates

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Northern California as we work together to separate facts from fear.

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for May 1.

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

Confirmed cases: 48,917 (As of April 30 ).

48,917 (As of April 30 ). 1,982 deaths

22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Solano County eases stay at home order: Solano County is easing their stay at home order by allowing for some extra outdoor activities like golfing, hiking, bicycling, boating, and jogging, provided people maintain physical distancing. Golf courses are allowed to reopen for limited use and with groups of no more than four people

OUR MISSION: FACTS NOT FEAR

Coronavirus Background

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED

Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:

