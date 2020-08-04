Maps: Coronavirus cases across the Sacramento region

County officials release information which shows where the coronavirus is in the Sacramento region.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — As cases of coronavirus continue to spread across the country, ABC10 is working to keep you updated on positive COVID-19 cases in the Sacramento region.

We're tracking specifically the 16 counties in our viewing area including, Amador, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Sierra, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tuolumne, Yolo, and Yuba counties.

County health departments are providing daily updates on positive coronavirus cases and coronavirus-related deaths. Nine counties have not reported how many people have recovered from the coronavirus during this pandemic.

Here's the breakdown by county for the 16-county Sacramento region:

COVID-19 Total Positive Tests: 2833 Total COVID-19 Fatalities: 114 Cases of Recovery: 393

Amador 8 confirmed cases 7 confirmed cases of recovery

Calaveras 13 confirmed cases 13 confirmed cases of recovery

Colusa 3 confirmed cases

El Dorado 47 confirmed cases 43 confirmed cases of recovery

Nevada 41 confirmed cases 1 death confirmed 38 confirmed cases of recovery

Placer 159 confirmed cases 8 deaths confirmed

Plumas 4 confirmed cases 4 confirmed cases of recovery

Sacramento 1,107 confirmed cases 42 deaths confirmed

San Joaquin 560 confirmed cases 25 deaths confirmed

Sierra no confirmed cases

Solano 266 confirmed cases 5 deaths confirmed

Stanislaus 400 confirmed cases 14 deaths confirmed 252 confirmed cases of recovery

Sutter 31 confirmed cases 2 deaths confirmed 22 confirmed case of recovery

Tuolumne 4 confirmed cases

Yolo 171 confirmed cases 16 deaths confirmed

Yuba 19 confirmed cases 1 death confirmed 14 confirmed cases of recovery



Multiple counties have coronavirus tests that have yet to be processed.

Read more about coronavirus testing:

Sacramento County coronavirus cases map

If this map does not load, you can view it on the Sacramento county website.

Coronavirus cases in the world

Background:

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine. However, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

The CDC also says facemasks should only be used by people who show symptoms of the virus. If you're not sick, you do not have to wear a facemask. The CDC says the immediate risk to the U.S. public is low.

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP: