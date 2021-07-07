Mask mandate, rapid testing reinstated at California Capitol after COVID outbreak

According to the mandate, masks must be worn inside the Capitol, legislative office building, and district offices, regardless of vaccine status.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The California Capitol and state offices are reinstating a mask mandate after nine confirmed COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in employees over the last week – four of whom were fully vaccinated against the virus.

The mask mandate was implemented immediately following a recommendation of the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). According to the mandate, masks must be worn inside the Capitol, legislative office building, and district offices, regardless of vaccine status.

Additionally, all unvaccinated employees will be required to undergo COVID-19 rapid testing twice weekly, every Monday and Thursday between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Rapid testing begins on July 8. Any vaccinated employees who wish to be tested are encouraged to participate.

The mandate applies to all state employees, including lawmakers.

