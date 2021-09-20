Medical conditions that call for mask exemption | Health Beat with Brea Love

"I would say, for the people who have those severe conditions, are ones who likely have to be isolated where they're not exposed to anybody, you know? So the mask, It's not the only thing to try to protect them, but they really need to be isolated because they are really, really vulnerable," Dr. Hopkins said. "I don't know anybody who said, 'Hey, I just like wearing a mask.' So, we're all in this together, right? So just being uncomfortable and you don't want to do it, is not a valid reason and we should not be issuing any exemptions for that."