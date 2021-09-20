Medical conditions that call for mask exemption | Health Beat with Brea Love

CALIFORNIA, USA — With more and more mask mandates going into effect, the topic of mask exemptions and who qualifies also comes up. ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Tom Hopkins said when it comes to medical exemption very few people need one.
For example, someone dealing with severe breathing problems, someone in the end stages of lung disease, and someone who is oxygen-dependent could have trouble wearing a mask.
Hopkins said for the majority of the world, a mask exemption isn't needed.
"I would say, for the people who have those severe conditions, are ones who likely have to be isolated where they're not exposed to anybody, you know? So the mask, It's not the only thing to try to protect them, but they really need to be isolated because they are really, really vulnerable," Dr. Hopkins said. "I don't know anybody who said, 'Hey, I just like wearing a mask.' So, we're all in this together, right? So just being uncomfortable and you don't want to do it, is not a valid reason and we should not be issuing any exemptions for that."
Hopkins said the risk of not wearing a mask greatly outweighs the risks of wearing one.
