Stanislaus County recommends indoor masking for seniors, those at risk of COVID-19

Increasing cases rates have county health officials recommending indoor masking for certain people.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Following an abrupt rise in coronavirus cases late last week, Stanislaus County Health Services is recommending indoor masking for certain people at high risk of the virus.

In a news release, the county said the cases doubled from the week before and that the increase is being driven by the Delta variant and people not fully vaccinated against the virus. Officials said there is still much to learn about the variant, but noted that it is about 2X more transmissible than the original virus strain.

Currently, 45% of Stanislaus County residents 12 years and older are fully vaccinated.

Noting that a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine has been shown to only be 30% effective against the Delta variant, public health is urging people 12 years and older to finish the vaccination series and get their second dose.

Due to the spread of the variant, public health is recommending indoor masking as an extra layer of protection for certain vaccinated people.

"If you or someone in your household is 65 or older, has risk factors for COVID-19, or has any conditions or medications that lower your immune system, thereby lowering your chances of developing immunity from the vaccine, Public Health recommends wearing a mask indoors," the county said in a news release.

Per state mandate, all unvaccinated people are required to wear masks indoors.

Appointments in Stanislaus County can be made via MyTurn.Ca.Gov.