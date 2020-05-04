LOS ANGELES — Just days after recommending that people wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Riverside County went a step further and ordered all residents to cover their faces when leaving home.

The number of infections and deaths continues to rise across California.

The county's order also prohibits all gatherings except for family members living in the same home.

The announcement came the day before Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week for Christians.

Most churches have moved their services online. California has recorded nearly 13,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus infections and at least 320 deaths.

