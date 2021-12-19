Masks not required at places of worship in California

The CDPH says despite the recent mandate in California, masks are not required at indoor religious worship services if you are vaccinated.

SAN DIEGO — Since the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected across California, the World Health Organization and California Department of Public Health have updated a mask mandate so that masks must be worn indoors until Jan. 15. However, this doesn’t necessarily apply to places of worship.

According to the California Department of Public Health, you do not have to wear a mask if you are vaccinated at places of worship. At services, including those at The Rock Church in San Diego, you have the option to take your mask off inside.

Congregation members filled the Rock Church this week for Sunday service. Some wore masks, while many did not.

The California Department of Public Health says despite the recent mandate in California, masks are not required at indoor religious worship services if you are vaccinated.

One mother congregation member said she felt comfortable not wearing a mask inside, but also said she has mixed feelings.

"It is worrisome, I would say. As a parent, it's no longer what is good for me, my baby comes first," said the mother of 8-month-old Talia, Sylvia Ncembe.

Others decided to stay masked up.

"I'm also grateful that The Rock allows us to be at our own comfort level. People can wear masks like myself without judgments," said Diana Cohen, a congregation member.

The Rock Church offers many options for its congregation members including in-person services, online services and an outdoor service setting to accommodate everyone’s needs.

"We also give people their personal space whether it is a fist bump or no fist bump, and waving from afar. I think giving people the choice is very important," said congregation member, Carlos Salazar.

“And for The Rock Church, we just want people to gather in a place they feel safe. We believe we've put in all the measures we can to provide a safe place to worship," said Executive Director of Operations at The Rock Church Lisa Penberthy.

The California Department of Public Health says the guidance applies to all indoor workplaces, colleges, and health care facilities. They suggest wearing a mask indoors whether you are vaccinated or not.