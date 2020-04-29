SAN DIEGO — McDonald's wants to thank America's front-line workers for their commitment to our health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic with a free "Thank you Meal" through May 5.

Health care workers and first responders can get a free breakfast, lunch, or dinner by showing their work badge or ID.

"In appreciation for the healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics who are committed to our health and safety, McDonald's will offer free Thank You Meals, between Wednesday, April 22 and Tuesday, May 5, as a token of appreciation for their selfless service," McDonald's said in a statement.

Here are the free meal options McDonald's is offering:

Breakfast: A choice of an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles, or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit will be offered.

Lunch and Dinner: A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets, or a Filet-O-Fish will be offered.

All meals come with any size soft drink, tea, or hot coffee and small fries or a hash brown for breakfast.

“As local business owners, we know that our communities need us now more than ever and we’re committed to continuing to serve them,” said Paul Tulaphorn, McDonald's franchisee and association president of the local McDonald's owner-operators group. “We are proud to be able to support our neighbors who are on the front lines as first responders and healthcare workers with Thank You Meals.”

Each "Thank You Meal" will be available at no charge via drive thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide. There is a limit of one "Thank You Meal" per person per day.

