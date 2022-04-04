Medicare enrollees can now get free at-home COVID tests at drug stores

Medicare has lagged behind private insurance in covering at-home tests due to rules and regulations.

WASHINGTON — Amid worries that the latest coronavirus variant could spark another rise in cases, Medicare announced Monday that millions of enrollees will finally have access to free over-the-counter COVID-19 tests at drug stores.

More than 59 million people with Medicare's “Part B” outpatient coverage will be able to get up to eight free at-home tests per month, or enough for an individual to test twice a week, as some doctors have recommended.

Medicare has lagged private insurance in following the Biden administration's directive to cover at-home tests because rules and regulations stood in the way, and officials had to find a work-around. This is the first time the health insurance program for older people and those with disabilities has covered an over-the-counter test at no cost to recipients.

Where can Medicare enrollees get a COVID test?

National pharmacy chains participating in Medicare's give-away include: Albertsons Companies, Inc., Costco Pharmacy, CVS, Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Company, Hannaford Pharmacies, H-E-B Pharmacy, Hy-Vee Pharmacy, Kroger Family of Pharmacies, Rite Aid Corp., Shop & Stop, Walgreens and Walmart.

If your pharmacy isn't on that list, Medicare's website recommends calling your pharmacy or provider to check if they're participating.

Looking for other ways to get tested? Americans can order at-home COVID tests at no cost through the federal government at COVIDtests.gov. Each household can currently order four tests. Since those tests may take a few weeks to arrive, they aren't a good option if you're currently sick or recently exposed. Instead, they should be ordered in advance and kept for when you might need them.

You can also get tested for COVID for free at more than 20,000 community-based testing sites nationwide.

Timely move?

COVID restrictions have been largely lifted, but some areas are seeing increasing cases tied to the BA.2 omicron variant.

The BA.2 omicron variant now accounts for more than half of U.S. cases, having rapidly overtaken the original strain. That initial omicron wave this winter caused the biggest spike yet in virus cases, straining many hospitals to the limit. Since then, cases nationally have rapidly dropped to the lowest level since before last summer's delta surge. Coronavirus restrictions have been largely lifted. But some areas where BA.2 took hold early are seeing increasing cases.