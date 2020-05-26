Memorial Day ceremonies adjust due to social distancing guidelines

Los Angeles National Cemetery holds one of the largest commemorations in Southern California, but it was televised this year since it was closed off to the public.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Usually, every year, people come out to cemeteries for ceremonies on Memorial Day honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, but it looked different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There were several ceremonies that the public was allowed to attend virtually. East Lawn Cemeteries, Funeral Homes and Cremation held a live stream service.

However, there were a few that still held ceremonies for people to attend.

Sylvan Cemetery in Citrus Heights modified theirs by limiting time and capacity. Meanwhile, Colfax Cemetery had some people wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Steve Reed went to Colfax to remember those who lost their lives and to be there for their families.

“I got five classmates that went in the same time, and I was the only one that returned safely,” said Reed, a Vietnam veteran. “Some got wounded. Some got killed.”

He says it’s important not only to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice but to honor their families, too.

“Parents, sisters, brothers they’re the ones who leave the empty chair at the table,” Reed said. “Every Memorial Day is the epic part of their sadness, but every single day, when an event happens, they think 'What if?'"

Several years ago, Reed started a Memorial Day ceremony outside Arden Fair Mall. A plaque is now visible at the entrance.

He said Memorial Day is emotional and also filled with guilt.

“We would put up the pictures of the marines who were killed, all in their 20s,” Reed said. “Kids that never got to have families. Never got jobs. Never got to enjoy life like we have.”

On this day, while many of us take time to remember, he hopes people realize that we shouldn’t just pay tribute on Memorial Day but everyday.

