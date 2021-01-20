Nevada County unveils memorial honoring lives lost to COVID-19

A grassroots effort to remember the lives lost during the covid-19 pandemic created a memorial for everyone to see.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — In Nevada County, there is a grassroots community effort to create a memorial for people who have lost their fight against COVID-19.

Each cross standing on a hillside at the Old Barn Self Storage represents a life lost to coronavirus. A ceremony was held Tuesday, on the National Day of Remembrance, in Grass Valley to unveil the memorial.

As of Tuesday, 73 people in Nevada County have died from COVID-19.

Cynthia Stewart helped organize the memorial and ceremony. She said families felt honored and were able to take a moment to grieve together at the memorial.

"When one life is lost, hundreds more are affected, so we have a lot of people grieving," Stewart said. "Most of them didn't get to go to the hospital to see their loved ones and they weren't able to have a ceremony for them. It's been really difficult and we know that and we all know someone who has passed. and we wanted to show some respect for them."

Truckee Fire and Truckee police also came together at 2:30 p.m. to honor the lives lost to COVID-19 across the country and in Nevada County.

