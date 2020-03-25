LOS ANGELES — The Michael Jackson estate is donating $300,000 to help people in the entertainment industry hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

The donations will focus on Broadway workers, as well as workers in Las Vegas and in the music industry.

Jackson's estate announced Wednesday that it will give $100,000 apiece to Broadway Cares, Three Square food bank in Nevada and the Recording Academy's MusiCares because all three have been good to the estate and to Jackson.

The estate's co-executor John Branca tells The Associated Press the gifts are personal for the keepers of Jackson's affairs and legacy and are in line with the singer's charitable endeavors during his lifetime.

