Midtown's Biba Restaurant closes after 33 years amid coronavirus pandemic

A culinary force in Sacramento, Biba restaurant shutters after 33 years in business.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — After 33 years in business, Biba restaurant in Midtown Sacramento has closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Focused on cuisine from the Bologna area of Italy, the restaurant has been a flagship in Sacramento since its opening in 1986 by Biba Caggiano.

The Italian restaurant had remained open amid the pandemic for takeout food and cocktails. Unfortunately, this was not enough to keep the eatery from closing its doors on Sunday.

"Our beloved restaurant community has been shattered and with the uncertainty of what the future holds, we are unable to wait out the storm," said owner Vincent Caggiano and daughters Carla and Paola in a Facebook post. "It has been a wonderful ride and we have loved sharing in our customers' celebrations, anniversaries and special memories."

The announcement comes just months after Biba Caggiano's death at the age of 82 in August.

The Facebook post has hundreds of reactions and comments, with many former patrons recounting the fantastic food and service they received at the establishment. Over the years, Biba's award-winning dishes stood out as a Sacramento staple.

With a focus on local and seasonal produce, Biba restaurant cultivated a farm-to-fork culinary persona long before the rest of Sacramento's food scene had caught up.

Caggiano grew up cooking the food which would later become the highlight of Sacramento's Italian food landscape. In 1969 she brought her talents to California's capital, teaching a series of popular cooking classes.

Over the course of her career, Caggiano published nine best selling cookbooks which have sold more than 600,000 copies combined.

The family made sure to thank loyal employees of Biba restaurant before commenting on the brighter future ahead.

"When the time comes, restaurants will thrive once again and people will come together to celebrate over delicious meals prepared by talented chefs and served by gracious wait staff," the family said in the Facebook post.

