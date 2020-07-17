Military sends help to overwhelmed California hospitals

The Air Force has sent help to Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital in San Joaquin County.

The hospitals say they have beds but are stretched thin for personnel. At California's request, the Air Force has begun sending 160 doctors, nurses and other health care specialists to facilities Some teams deployed Thursday, including 20 people each to Eisenhower Health Hospital in Riverside County and Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital in San Joaquin County.

Both hospitals had beds available for extra patients, but they did not have the staff to care for them. It's highlighting a growing problem across the state as coronavirus cases increase. Coronavirus hospitalizations decreased slightly on Wednesday. But they have increased 68% in the past month.

Air Force sends medical help to overwhelmed California hospitals - Military Times https://t.co/C3xBMvOM3F — Air Force Fans (@AirForceFans1) July 17, 2020

On Thursday California reported its largest two-day total of confirmed cases at nearly 20,000. There also were 258 additional deaths in 48 hours. More than 8,000 people with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

