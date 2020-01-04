MODESTO, Calif. — More than 15,000 Google Chromebooks will soon be distributed to students from transitional kindergarten (TK) up to the 6th grade in the Modesto City Schools system to aid in distance learning as school campuses remain closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Distribution of the computers will take place between April 1 and April 8. Modesto City Schools listed a complete schedule of distribution online, but said each school site will also contact families directly.

“Also, rest assured, all computers have been thoroughly sanitized and disinfected prior to distribution to ensure the health and safety of our families,” officials wrote in a Facebook post.

Technical assistance will be available to families via the Modesto City Schools Help Desk, which will be in operation weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., through the hotline 209-492-6000, option 4.

