Modesto teacher dies from coronavirus

Gerard Jarvis died from the coronavirus after he learned he contracted the disease outside of work in the middle of November.

MODESTO, Calif. — A teacher at Modesto's Elliott Alternative Education Center teacher, well known by students and school staff for bringing donuts on the last day every quarter, died from coronavirus complications, Modesto City Schools officials announced Friday.

Gerard Jarvis worked at the Elliot Alternative Center for about 32 years, where he spent his career. Jarvis learned he contracted the coronavirus outside of work in the middle of November. He died on Thursday.

Jarvis taught a computer class as well as a course on adult education.

School officials said he kept an eye out for his students' best interests that include providing support and encouragement when they needed it the most.

The district is still learning details on funeral arrangements and ways for people to pay their condolences, including donating to a scholarship to help Elliott students continue their education.

Elliott Principal Sarah Cox is working with grief counselors to provide support for staff, students, and family.

Read more from ABC10