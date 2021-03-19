CDC: 95% of people got their second COVID-19 shot on time

A CDC study found only a very small percentage of people received their second dose beyond the 42-day window.

SAN DIEGO — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found nearly everyone who received their first COVID-19 vaccine got their second dose within the 42-day window.

The study, released this week, looked at millions of people who received the vaccine in the first two months of availability. Researchers found more than 95% got their doses on time.

The Pfizer vaccine is due 21 days after the initial dose while Moderna’s is due 28 days later. The CDC says patients can wait up to 42 days to get their second shot, if necessary. Those who must wait longer do not need to repeat the series.

Locally, there was a lot of angst about getting second doses after several shipments were delayed last month.

Scripps Health, which runs the county’s Del Mar vaccination super station and operates sites for its own patients, estimates 97.8% of patients either received their second dose on time or have an appointment for a second dose within the appropriate timeframe.

“They're happy because they're schedule in real-time and then we'll follow up with them. Sometimes it's a hard number to capture because some haven't scheduled it yet. [Maybe] they're going to be traveling on day 21 or day 28. The invitation is still in there so they can book it when they can,” said Ghazala Sharieff, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Scripps Health.

The figure does not include some people who made appointments using the state’s My Turn system because it did not initially allow users to distinguish whether they were making first or second-dose appointments.

“Sometimes people have signed up for their first dose when it's really their second dose. They were just trying to get in so that makes tracking just a little more difficult,” said Dr. Sharieff.

The anxiety over second dose appointments began last month after supply shortages and an imbalance between Pfizer and Moderna shipments. Initially, providers were holding back supply for patients but were mandated to stop the practice or risk losing future allocations.

“I understand the rationale. You want to get in doses in as fast as you can. On the other hand, now we created some very anxious patients. So that [previous system] was a better process because we knew exactly what we needed to give and keep handy,” said Dr. Sharieff.

Instead, providers began telling the county how many second-dose vaccines it would need for the following week and soon realized there was a shortage.

The county says providers were eventually able to catch up. Many received their vaccine within 42 days of their first shot once severe weather in other parts of the U.S. subsided and shipments began arriving. Although some recipients opted to search for a vaccine site that had an available dose instead of waiting for their appointment to be rescheduled.

“Basically, wherever you can get a vaccine, you should go. We have some patients say, ‘well, I'll wait for Scripps.’ Don't wait for your health care organizations. We will find out tomorrow what we're going to get on Monday or Tuesday and so you might wait for a very long time if you take that route,” advised Dr. Sharieff.

Once enough San Diegans are vaccinated and demand decreases, large super stations are expected to close and vaccinations will shift to providers, like how the flu shot is distributed.

“When the supply becomes a little more stable, it becomes so much easier. [If] we were told that we're going to get millions of doses then it makes sense to shift back to letting us handle those second doses. Now with Johnson and Johnson coming as a single dose, that would help a lot of this,” said Sharieff. “Maybe we save the two-dose regimen for the practices so that we're able to get the patients back. At least I know, ‘look, you’re due’ and I can ping you and say, ‘come back for a second dose’. It's a lot harder to do that [at a public site] so, maybe the shift is to that going forward, but I would hope that they would let us manage that once the supply becomes more consistent.”