The very special annual celebration of mothers is here, even as many try to keep socially distant.

Editor's note: The above VERIFY segment is from earlier this year and discusses how long the coronavirus can live on packages.

HOUSTON — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, this Mother's Day will be much different.

Many are asking Google the question this morning "is it safe to visit my mom on Mother's Day?" "Can I send or give her a card?"

There are a few basic questions your family has to address before taking any kind of risk, writes Dr. Claudia Finkelstein for Business Insider:

Before visiting in-person, you must ask yourself:

Are you or anyone in your family in a “high-risk” group? (e.g. chronic disease or age 65 and over)

Is anyone in your family in frequent contact with the public?

Does anyone in your family have symptoms or been exposed to someone with symptoms?

Are you in an urban area with a lot of cases?

Can your visit take place six feet apart, preferably outdoors?

If you answered yes...

Dr. Finkelstein writes it is wise to forgo any thought of an in-person visit, especially if mom is older and/or has a chronic disease.

You can read more about how coronavirus spreads at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention here.

People Who Need to Take Extra Precautions (CDC):

Can you give mom a card, a gift or flowers?

One of the big concerns for many during this pandemic has been deliveries, from the U.S. mail to Amazon packages.

The CDC says it is unlikely for COVID-19 to be spread from domestic or international mail, products or packaging, reports Kandace Redd at WFMY.

Coronavirus is thought to spread mainly from person to person:

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks.

Studies show the virus can also spread by people who never develop symptoms, such as fever, tiredness, and dry cough.

The CDC says while the virus can survive a short time on surfaces, it's unlikely to be spread that way:

But, what about your mail and packages? According to the World Health Organization, the COVID-19 virus can survive for up to 72 hours on plastic and less than 24 hours on cardboard. Although the virus can survive for a short period on some surfaces, the CDC says, it is unlikely to be spread from domestic or international mail, products or packaging.

However, it may be possible that people can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

If you're worried about the coronavirus, the CDC offers the following tips for handling packages and mail.

Limit in person contact if possible.

Accept deliveries without in-person contact whenever possible.

Ask for deliveries to be left in a safe spot outside your house, such as your front porch or lobby, with no person-to-person interaction.

Stay at least 6 feet away from the delivery person.

After collecting mail or accepting deliveries, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Place your mail or package aside in the corner or in a room for 24 hours before opening.

Use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

----

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.