'My dad would still be alive' if people around Jacksonville had worn masks, man says

Jon Bell passed away from COVID-19. Now his son is speaking out about seeing people choosing not to wear a mask.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — "Just wear a mask. What's so hard about that?" asks Ernst Bell, whose father, Jon, died from COVID-19.

Bell says his dad began his career at NAS Jax and then served in law enforcement in the FBI.

Bell says his father had a weak heart and wound up in the hospital over TPC weekend at the Mayo Clinic. The family was surprised when he called and said he'd been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Bell believes if more people had been wearing masks, "My dad would still be alive." Bell thinks his father contracted the virus either in a doctor's office or in a grocery store.

Jon Bell died on St. Patrick's Day, March 17. He'd gotten ill the weekend before. That means the virus took his life within a few days.

"I don't think people realize how horrible an experience this is," Bell says. They were not allowed in to see his father until hours before his death.

Even though Jon Bell became so ill early in the pandemic, Bell still believes masks were a critical turning point. Certainly now, after months of publicity about masks, Bell and his wife, Melissa, are urging people to wear masks.

Melissa Bell says, "This isn't about politics. It's about human decency and doing what we can to work together." She says the scientific proof that masks cut down the risk of transmission is solid.

Bell says, the state and the country used "draconian measures to shut down the economy, putting millions out of work." He sees the uptick in cases but knows we will come out of this; however, to avoid a "catastrophic shutdown again," he pleads with everyone to wear masks.