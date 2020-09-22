Nail salons can reopen indoors across California

The state says nail salons can reopen across the state regardless of which tier their county is in. However, county officials will have the final say in the matter.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Nail Salons may start offering indoor services again, according to California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

The announcement was made during a coronavirus briefing Tuesday afternoon.

"Looking at the operations of nail salons, understanding the number of steps they can take to make a lower risk environment for both staff and customers with some new additions to that sector guidance," Ghaly said.

The decision applies to nail salons across the state, regardless of what tier their counties are in. However, individual counties still have to approve such operations.

California officials unveiled the state's color-coded, four-tiered ranking system in August. Counties will be color-coded as either purple, red, orange or yellow depending on two criteria: COVID-19 daily case count per 100,000 people and positivity rate.

In July, Newsom ordered sweeping closures of businesses, shuttering bars, indoor religious services, gyms, and hair and nail salons after coronavirus cases began to spike after the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays.

A month later, the state allowed for hair salons and barbershops to reopen indoor operations. Nail salons, however, were not included.

Over a third of salon owners said months ago that they couldn’t pay rent any longer and an additional 29 percent said they’d be out of money in a month, according to a survey of more than 700 salon workers and owners released in June by the center and the collaborative.

