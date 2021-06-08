3 things to know ahead of California's June 15 reopening

Tuesday marks a milestone in California’s way through the pandemic. With the state officially one week away from California’s June 15 reopening date.

Here’s three things you need to know and where the state currently stands:

The CDC says if a fully vaccinated person is asymptomatic, they do not need to be tested after being exposed to someone with COVID-19. There are some exceptions where testing but not quarantine is still recommended after an exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 including: Fully vaccinated residents and employees of non-healthcare congregate settings, fully vaccinated employees of high-density workplaces (e.g., food processing plants), and fully vaccinated dormitory residents (or similar high-density housing settings) at educational institutions. According to the California Department of Public Health 18,100,412 people have been fully vaccinated, making 53.3% of people in the state. Kaiser Permanente Vaccine Study Center’s new vaccination trial Kaiser Permanente announced Monday plans to expand its COVID-19 vaccine trials to include children as young as 5 years old. According to a press release, the hospital system is conducting pediatric trials for the Pfizer vaccine in Oakland, Sacramento and Santa Clara. The trials are for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old. The pediatric trials are enrolling about 75 children. In the double-blind study, two-thirds of participants will get the vaccine while the remaining third get a placebo. During the trial, data researchers gather data on safety, immune response, and efficacy.

