While most of us are cooped up in our homes to prevent the spread of coronavirus, there's a new teddy bear scavenger hunt that's uniting neighborhoods across western Washington.

People all over the world are placing teddy bears in their street-facing windows.

Kerri Jablonski's family is joining in on the fun.

"We've heard a lot about the bear hunt, my friend Gina in L.A. sent me an email message earlier this week. She said, 'We're on lockdown,' and she knew that Seattle was headed that way,” said Jablonski.

The Jablonskis live in Seattle's Pinehurst neighborhood, which already has its share of teddy bears hanging out in windows.

Some are calling it a healthy distraction for kids and adults who take a brief walk outside while social distancing.

"People who don't have bears are putting up pictures of bears and it's really just, you know, a community that we're all in this together,” said Jablonski.

A quiet sign of unity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think as long as we're being safe and staying home, the bears will be out," said Jablonski.

You can add your bear sightings to a global map, so people in your neighborhood can join in on the global bear hunt.

