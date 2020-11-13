Nevada City couple shares COVID-19 experience after hospital visit

"I felt sick to my stomach the whole time and was coughing and hung in there for about a week at home and it got to a point where there was no way I would make it."

NEVADA CITY, Calif — Kim James and Ray Laflin of Nevada City have been quarantined together for quite a while now.

"I'm still having a hard time breathing at this point," Ray, a musician, said.

Ray was playing a gig outside with his band, "Dream and the Dreamer", when he believes he contracted COVID-19 sometime in October. He believes it happened when he was taking a break from playing.

"I was probably talking to someone too long, probably got too close," he said.

Shortly after, Ray said he started to feel sick. At first, it was a cough and allergy-type symptoms.

"I felt sick to my stomach the whole time and was coughing and hung in there for about a week at home and it got to a point where there was no way I would make it," he said.

Ray went to the hospital. He was there for 10 days. He was given oxygen but was never on a ventilator. His lungs hurt the most.

"They were functioning at 50%," he said. "The CT scan showed my lungs were inflamed."

Ray then infected his wife, Kim James. Everyone in his band later tested positive for coronavirus, too.

"This whole thing could have been avoided if I was wearing a mask," he said.

The Laflins consider themselves fortunate to be on the other side of this virus now and hope other people will realize it can happen to anyone.

