Nevada County sees spike of coronavirus cases due to people not following social distancing, officials confirmed

Health officials said the reason they are seeing a spike in coronavirus cases is because people don't believe it's necessary to follow social distancing.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Nevada County health officials said they have seen a significant increase of new coronavirus cases in the past few weeks, with Wednesday bringing the biggest jump since the start of the pandemic.

Officials said the new cases were reported in both Western and Eastern Nevada County. In a statement, public health officials said many of the cases are because people think it is safe to attend social gatherings or that it is no longer necessary to practice social distancing.

This also caused more cases to pop up in Placer County and across state lines, officials said.

Health officials are attempting to perform contact tracing to find out who could have been exposed and to monitor new cases that popped up.

Nevada County is not the only one that saw a spike in cases due to people not practicing social distancing. Sacramento County officials saw an increase in hospitalizations in June.

Sacramento County Health Officer Dr. Kasirye told ABC10 the cases came from two birthday parties, a church group and a funeral.

