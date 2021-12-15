x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

New California rules end distinction for vaccinated workers

The main change from Cal OSHA erases current distinctions between vaccinated and unvaccinated employees.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California workplace regulators extended the state's coronavirus pandemic regulations into next year with revisions that businesses say could worsen the labor shortage. 

The main change in the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board’s revised rule Thursday erases current distinctions between vaccinated and unvaccinated employees. Both will be prohibited from workplaces if they come in close contact with someone infected with the virus. Exposed workers who are vaccinated but asymptomatic will have to stay home for 14 days even if they test negative. 

If they return to work, they will have to wear masks and stay 6 feet from other people else for two weeks.

For the full AP story, click HERE.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

California sets month-long indoor mask mandate due to coronavirus case increases

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get news delivered to your email with the Daily Blend newsletter. Sign up at abc10.com/email

In Other News

Doug Christie on assuming Sacramento Kings coaching duties while Alvin Gentry is out with COVID-19