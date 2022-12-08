Long COVID patients have low cortisol levels, recent study finds

One new study says the stress hormone cortisol could hold the answer, or at least part of it.

NORFOLK, Va. — Twenty to 30% of COVID-19 survivors are facing a new battle: Long COVID.

It’s a condition that leaves COVID patients with shortness of breath, fatigue, “brain fog,” and even heart problems after their infection. The list of symptoms goes on and varies from person to person.

Health experts say it’s still difficult to diagnose those patients.

Many patients who are dealing with long COVID symptoms are frustrated over a lack of answers.

A new study out of the Yale School of Medicine and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai says low levels of the stress hormone cortisol could be a distinguishing factor.

Cortisol is a hormone that guide’s the body’s response to stress.

This new research suggests long COVID patients had half the levels of cortisol as people who have fully recovered from the virus.

Having abnormally low levels of the hormone has been connected to symptoms like muscle weakness, persistent fatigue and low blood pressure.

The study, which still has to be peer-reviewed, analyzed 215 people, 99 of whom were long COVID patients.

If the results are corroborated, experts say this will not only lead to better treatment but also give a better understanding of just how widespread the condition is.

Currently, the U.S. government is spending $1.2 billion to learn the causes behind the condition and possible treatments.

Long COVID multidisciplinary clinics are open across the country, with one right here in Norfolk at Sentara Heart Hospital.

"This will provide you with specialists that can address a multitude of symptoms," Dr. Priya Duggal with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Medicine said back in May.

While research continues, the Biden administration issued guidance that says Long COVID can be considered a disability.

One estimate from the Brookings Institute in DC says around 4 million people are out of work because of their long COVID symptoms.