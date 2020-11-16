41 counties back to most restrictive 'purple tier' as COVID-19 cases rise throughout California

California's governor is pulling the 'emergency brake' and imposing new restrictions on businesses amid spike in coronavirus cases throughout state.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he is pulling the “emergency brake” on the state’s efforts to reopen its economy as coronavirus cases surge more dramatically than they did during a summer spike.

A majority of counties in the Sacramento region will move back to the purple tier because of this decision. Those counties include: Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Placer, Yolo, Stanislaus, El Dorado, Solano, Nevada, Yuba, and Sutter counties.

The measures announced Monday will impose more restrictions on businesses across most of the state. Health officials say the troubling rise in cases in November has come at a faster pace than a spike in mid-June and could quickly surpass the peak of the hospitalizations at the time.

The state became the second in the U.S. last week to surpass 1 million case of the virus.

LIVE NOW: Governor @GavinNewsom provides an update on the state’s response to the #COVID19 pandemic. https://t.co/47NoJIyjKk — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) November 16, 2020

