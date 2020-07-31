4 new COVID-19 testing sites to open in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County is opening four new community testing sites for COVID-19 in response to a steady uptick of cases.
The Sacramento County Department of Health Services will partner with UC Davis Health, StemExpress and local community agencies to provide free tests at four new sites, according to the health department.
Three of the sites open Monday, Aug. 3, and the fourth will open Tuesday, Aug. 11. All four testing sites require an appointment to be tested.
MONDAYS
Liberty Towers Church
5132 Elkhorn Blvd., Sacramento
8 a.m. to noon
Appointments: 916-583-8877 or https://northhighlands.setmore.com
WEDNESDAYS
Oak Hills Church
1100 Blue Ravine Road, Folsom
8 a.m. to noon
Appointments: 916-983-0181 or https://folsom.setmore.com
THURSDAYS
Galt Chabolla Community Center
610 Chabolla Ave., Galt
8 a.m. to noon
Appointments: 209-366-7180 or https://galt7662.setmore.com
TUESDAYS
Folsom-Cordova Community Partnership Center
10665 Coloma Rd., Rancho Cordova,
1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Testing at this site begins Aug. 11
