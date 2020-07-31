4 new COVID-19 testing sites to open in Sacramento County

Three of the centers will open as soon as Monday, Aug. 3. The sites will be located in Sacramento, Galt, Folsom and Rancho Cordova.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County is opening four new community testing sites for COVID-19 in response to a steady uptick of cases.

The Sacramento County Department of Health Services will partner with UC Davis Health, StemExpress and local community agencies to provide free tests at four new sites, according to the health department.

Three of the sites open Monday, Aug. 3, and the fourth will open Tuesday, Aug. 11. All four testing sites require an appointment to be tested.

MONDAYS

Liberty Towers Church

5132 Elkhorn Blvd., Sacramento

8 a.m. to noon

Appointments: 916-583-8877 or https://northhighlands.setmore.com

WEDNESDAYS

Oak Hills Church

1100 Blue Ravine Road, Folsom

8 a.m. to noon

Appointments: 916-983-0181 or https://folsom.setmore.com

THURSDAYS

Galt Chabolla Community Center

610 Chabolla Ave., Galt

8 a.m. to noon

Appointments: 209-366-7180 or https://galt7662.setmore.com

TUESDAYS

Folsom-Cordova Community Partnership Center

10665 Coloma Rd., Rancho Cordova,

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing at this site begins Aug. 11

