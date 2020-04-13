NEW ORLEANS — You’ve seen buildings lit up in blue and people cheering with thank you signs.

It's all to let the health care workers know they are appreciated during this pandemic.

But now a local jeweler came up with another way to honor and thank the medical and scientific communities for their dedication.

Jeweler Franco Valobra did not want to sit idle during the pandemic. So he came up with a way to celebrate the sacrifice, courage and commitment of medical workers worldwide.

"We wanted to create something that will forever remind us of the fight to win this viruses and the destruction that this virus has caused us, but at the same times, the sooner or later we’re going to beat it,” said Franco Valobra of Valobra Jewelry in Houston, New Orleans and Italy.

So he designed the medical symbol, the Caduceus, stabbing through the coronavirus. The “Defeating the Virus” pins are each hand made in sterling silver, with gold overlay and a genuine garnet set at the top for its special meaning.

"It’s actually the stone of crisis resolutions and physical healing, which is exactly the stone we need for this particular occasion,” he said.

And he wants to donate, completely free, more than 1,000 of them to those working non-stop, caring for others.

"The men and women in the intensive care unit at the hospitals putting their life in danger to save others, but not just to these folks, to the great scientists that are working for a cure in the laboratory all over the world," he said.

He’ll send one to Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, members of the president’s coronavirus task force. And he wants you to tell him who, in your life, is deserving of one as well.

You can E-mail the name of a deserving health care worker and the reason why he or she deserves a pin to: wecare@valobrajewelry.com