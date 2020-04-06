New reopening campaign launched by City of Rocklin

The city has worked with the chamber of commerce to develop ways to help give the local business community a boost and let customers know that they are welcome back.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — The City of Rocklin has a new campaign to help businesses reopen while keeping everyone safe from coronavirus.

The campaign is called “Come in Rocklin, We’re Open”.

The city has worked with the Rocklin Chamber of Commerce to develop ways to help give the local business community a boost and let customers know that they are welcome back. It follows similar efforts made by other south Placer County cities like Roseville and Lincoln.

On Thursday, the city distributed toolkits with the campaign slogan on posters, window and floor decals. The signage and slogan will also be seen on social media.

“The city is really here for support but we're really just trying to do our small part in helping businesses,” said Rocklin Public Information Officer Michael Young.

The city and chamber of commerce is also working to get information from businesses to post online so customers have a centralized place to find out how the businesses are now operating as they reopen.

“[Information like] dine-in is open or they’re still also doing curbside pick-up,” Young said of the plans. “[Businesses] can put all those things into the survey quickly and we can put that on the city’s website and also the Rocklin Chamber of Commerce website."

The link for businesses to be part of that survey can be found here.

A second phase of the program will be rolling out the week of June 8 when the city plans to give business personal protection equipment like masks and hand sanitizer as another way to support them.

