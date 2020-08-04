LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As the amount of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths continues to rise in Arkansas and across the country, it can be hard to read the news every day. Especially if part of your job is reading the news to the public.

On Tuesday night, THV11's Marlisa Goldsmith tried to stay strong as she read the latest updates to our audience, but she couldn't hold it in and started getting choked up.

She managed to finish reading the rest of the latest information before she pitched to another segment.

In a Facebook Live later that night, Goldsmith admitted she "had a moment" while explaining what happened.

"You all know we aren't robots-- as robotic as it may seem we are sometimes, I'm human," she said. "We're all humans and it's a lot."

Goldsmith has told our audience and her Facebook followers that she has made a vow to "walk this thing together" because "none of us have gone through this before."

She admitted she's been overwhelmed by the news during the coronavirus pandemic and it got the better of her at the beginning of the newscast.

"If you know me, you know that I'm a strong sister. I don't let a lot get to me, I try to push through every obstacle that may come my way and I do it with style and grace," she said.

At the end of her Facebook Live, Goldsmith thanked everyone that reached out to her and told her to not apologize because it's okay to have emotions.

It's moment like this that truly show that we are better together as we navigate this crisis and life.

