Governor Newsom asks Imperial County to reimpose stay-at-home order

Imperial County's positivity rate has averaged 23% in the last week, compared with 5.7 % percent statewide.
Credit: AP/AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool
FILE - In this April 9, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to a reporter's question during his daily news briefing in Rancho Cordova, Calif. Millions of protective masks will soon be on their way to California after the manufacturer paid by the state to make them finally won U.S. federal certification, the governor's office announced Monday, June 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

IMPERIAL, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom says he wants a Southern California county to reimpose stay-home orders amid a surge in positive coronavirus tests there and through much of the state. 

Imperial County, with a population of 175,000 people on the state’s border with Mexico, has been the slowest in the state to reopen. Its positivity rate has averaged 23% in the last week, compared with 5.7 % percent statewide. 

The Imperial Valley provides many of the vegetables in U.S. supermarkets during winter. The governor said Friday that San Francisco is also pausing plans to reopen businesses that were expected to open Monday, such as hair salons, museums and outdoor bars.   

