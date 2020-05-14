Newsom to announce state's solution to $54-billion deficit in revised budget

According to SEIU 1000 President Yvonne Walker, one of the proposals expected to be announced is 10% across-the-board cuts to all state workers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to reveal his plan Thursday for plugging a $54.3 billion hole in the state budget.

That figure is higher than the deficit during the Great Recession and obliterates the state’s once-healthy reserves.

California's revenues have plummeted since the state has been under a mandatory stay-at-home order to stop the spread of the coronavirus. More than 4.5 million people have filed for unemployment benefits in California since mid-March.

Now, Newsom has to decide what to cut.

According to Service Employees International Union 1000 President Yvonne Walker, one of the proposals expected to be announced is 10% across-the-board cuts to all state workers.

In a video message to union members on Thursday, Walker signaled that the union will head to the negotiating table to figure out a different solution.

“We could put our head in the sand and say, "let's take it." But you know what, Local 1000? We're not head-in-the-sand people. We're solution people. We figure things out. I have no doubt in my mind that together, we will figure this out. Yeah, there will be a little bit of pain. But not the same kind of pain that comes from a straight, across-the-board 10 percent cut,” Walker said.

You can read the transcript of Walker’s video message at the bottom of this article.

Still, the state's staggering budget deficit portends a tsunami of cuts to schools, health care, and safety-net programs, as state and local governments turn to the federal government for additional stimulus support. In one example, California’s public school system, including K-12 and community colleges, will lose $18 billion in the state’s minimum-funding guarantee, setting back years of striving to reach adequate education funding.

Lawmakers will review Newsom's proposal. They must pass an operating budget by June 15. If they don’t, lawmakers would forfeit their pay. But lawmakers could amend the state spending plan after that date.

California lawmakers and lawmakers from the states in the Western State Pact are jointly requesting $1 trillion in aid from the federal government, Newsom announced at his daily coronavirus press briefing on Monday, May 11.

You can watch Newsom's daily press briefings at noon on ABC10, ABC10.com, and the ABC10 mobile app.

Read more from ABC10

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP: