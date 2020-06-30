Newsom: Further restrictions possible if coronavirus threat rises

Newsom says the state will step up enforcement of its guidelines and mask order.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he could impose further targeted shutdowns of counties or businesses if concerning coronavirus trends continue.

Newsom's Monday remarks come a day after he mandated bars close in seven counties and suggested eight others do the same.

Of the eight, Sacramento and Riverside counties announced later Monday they would shut down such establishments.

At the same time, new guidance allows some nursing home visitation to resume and the state is considering releasing more prisoners early amid prison outbreaks.

