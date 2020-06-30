Newsom: Further restrictions possible if coronavirus threat rises

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he could impose further targeted shutdowns of counties or businesses if concerning coronavirus trends continue.
Newsom's Monday remarks come a day after he mandated bars close in seven counties and suggested eight others do the same.
Of the eight, Sacramento and Riverside counties announced later Monday they would shut down such establishments.
Newsom says the state will step up enforcement of its guidelines and mask order.
At the same time, new guidance allows some nursing home visitation to resume and the state is considering releasing more prisoners early amid prison outbreaks.
For more information, click HERE.
RELATED:
- Sacramento County bars to close (again) as coronavirus situation worsens
- Newsom orders San Joaquin County bar closures amid spiking coronavirus cases in California
- 'We seem to be ground zero right now' | Stanislaus County's reopening might be hitting a snag
- 'You don't sell safety' | Modesto businesses reinvent safety for post-pandemic norms