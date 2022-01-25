Gov. Newsom announces return of COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave for California workers

"Today’s agreement happened because workers who are on the frontlines of the pandemic demanded safety," Bob Schoonover, President of SIEU California, said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Newsom and the California Legislature announced an agreement to provide two weeks of COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave to California workers through Sept. 30, 2022.

"Throughout this pandemic, we have come together to address the immediate impacts COVID-19 continues to have on millions of California families, both at home and at work," Newsom said.

The original COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave expired on Oct. 1, 2021.

By providing two weeks of COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave, Newsom hopes the state can help protect the health of California workers while ensuring that businesses and the economy are able to thrive. According to the press release, the state will continue to work to address the needs of small businesses through the budget as businesses have continued to be severely impacted by the pandemic.

"Early budget actions will also include restoring business tax credits, including research and development credits and net operating losses, that were limited during the COVID-19 Recession; tax relief for recipients of federal relief grants for restaurants and shuttered venues; and additional funding for the Small Business Covid-19 Relief Grant Program," Newsom said in the release.

According to the Service Employees International Union of California (SIEU), this agreement came as a result of workers coming together, demanding the state recognize the benefits of enacting COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave.

"When workers speak out and stand up for our rights, everyone benefits," Bob Schoonover President of SEIU California said. "Today’s agreement happened because workers who are on the frontlines of the pandemic demanded safety for ourselves, our families and our communities."

Gabe Montoya, an Emergency Room Assistant with Kaiser, knew of four healthcare workers who had to go without pay during January as a result of catching COVID-19.

"Essential workers like myself shouldn't have to choose between health and safety and putting food on the table or paying the rent," Montoya said. "We deserve essential benefits like COVID sick leave because we keep California working every day."

A date for when this could go into effect has not yet been released.

