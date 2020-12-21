Gov. Newsom to quarantine after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

California Governor Gavin Newsom tested negative for the virus, but will still be going through a 10-day quarantine.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom will be in quarantine once again after one of his staffers tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The staffer who tested positive came into contact with the governor and a few other staff members.

A spokesperson for Newsom’s office said that the governor tested negative on Sunday along with the other staff members. However, the governor will still be going into isolation for 10 days, per state guidelines. He’ll be tested again in a few days.

Back in November, the governor and his family went through a quarantine period after testing negative for the virus. They went into quarantine after being exposed to a CHP officer who had tested positive for COVID-19.

RELATED: