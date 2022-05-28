Gov. Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

Newsom has been prescribed Paxlovid and will begin a five-day regimen after experiencing mild symptoms of COVID, his office said in a statement.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday morning after experiencing mild symptoms of the virus, his office said in a statement.

Newsom will continue to work from home and will stay in isolation until at least June 2 or until the Newsom tests negative, the statement said. His office says Newsom has received a prescription for Paxlovid and will begin a 5-day regimen.

Newsom is vaccinated, according to his office, and has received two booster shots, one of them as recently as May 18.

The governor's office said it has notified the delegation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The two leaders met in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on Friday to announce a climate change partnership. Ardern tested positive for the virus earlier in May.

The governor’s office said it does not know how Newsom contracted the virus.

The news of Newsom's positive COVID-19 diagnosis comes days after it was announced students at Sacramento City schools could once again be wearing masks in class if coronavirus transmission trends continue, district officials said.

In a news release, the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) said the county could reach "medium" or "high" community transmission levels as soon as May 26. If rates reach "medium," it could cause a changeup in the district's masking policy, but if rates are "high," there would be an automatic return to indoor masking for staff and students. It's part of an approach that was detailed in a March presentation to the Board of Education.

According to covid19.ca.gov, as of May 27, the seven-day average COVID-19 case rate is 30.8 cases per 100,000.

