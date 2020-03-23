OAKLAND, Calif. — Most Californians stayed at home on a Saturday that was unlike any its 40 million residents had ever seen before.
Less than 48 hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an unprecedented stay-at-home order to help curb the coronavirus spread, shopping centers and streets were empty. Churches were closed. Playgrounds deserted.
However, stores and farmer markets were bustling, and many people took advantage of the beautiful spring weather and rushed to the outdoors.
At beaches and parks, not everyone heeded calls to practice social distancing, prompting Newsom to call them out.
The governor's effort to curb the pandemic in the nation's most populous state was by far the most sweeping.
