STOCKTON, California — NFL player and Stockton native Brandin Cooks continues to make an impact, even during the offseason.

Cooks and his wife announced a $50,000 donation to establish the Stockton Children's Fund, which will be available to school districts and nonprofit organizations who have been financial impact because of the coronavirus.

"Me and my wife wanted to help some way somehow," Cooks said. "And what better place than the place that's closest to my heart, my hometown."

Cooks was a star football player at Lincoln High School in Stockton before playing at Oregon State. He was drafted 20th overall by the Saints in the 2014 NFL draft.

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver made the announcement on Monday during a Town Hall Meeting in Stockton.

The fund will be established at the Community Foundation of San Joaquin (CFOSJ).

"I just hope that others can help out, and continue to come together during this time," Cooks said. "Whether it's big or little, every help goes a long way."

CFOSJ will start accepting applications for the funds on Thursday. Those eligible to apply are non-profit organizations and school districts which are located in the Stockton city limits. You can apply on their website cfosj.org.

Mayor Michael Tubbs said the donation is "exciting" for the city.

"Shout out to Mr. Cooks, his wife, and their team," Tubbs said. "We're looking forward to see how the money is put to use to serve our students while they do this distant learning thing."

