SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on wearing face masks, several cities in California are changing their protocol for essential businesses.

Some cities have even required anyone who leaves their home to wear a face-covering or risk a fine.

At the same time, other counties like San Diego have taken a more hands-off approach by allowing businesses to decide whether to deny entry to people who are not wearing face coverings.

On top of concern over reusable bags and transmission of COVID-19, businesses themselves have started to require face coverings for shoppers as well.

This is in addition to previous regulation on workers wearing face masks. Now, businesses may start to turn away those who do not have a face covering.

Nugget Markets, operating within the greater Sacramento metropolitan area and headquartered in Woodland, has begun to do just that. All stores will now require customers to wear a face mask or covering in order to shop.

These cities in California require a face covering inside essential businesses:

Burbank

Inglewood

Los Angeles

Long Beach

Pasadena

These cities and counties in California require a face covering for anyone leaving their home:

Beverly Hills

Carson

Riverside County: $1,000 fine for anyone not wearing a face-covering in public

San Bernardino County: $1,000 fine for anyone not wearing a face-covering in public

"Face covering" can seem like a broad term. If you're wondering what alternatives are available if you don't have a medical mask, the CDC offers guidelines on what a face-covering should look like.

Cloth face coverings should —

fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

be secured with ties or ear loops

include multiple layers of fabric

allow for breathing without restriction

be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

You can find sew and no sew instructions from the CDC here.

