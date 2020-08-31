No in-person classes at Chico State due to coronavirus infections

The university will be virtual-only for the duration of the fall semester after nearly 30 people tested positive for COVID-19 days after the fall semester started.

CHICO, Calif. — California State University, Chico canceled the limited number of in-person classes it was offering.

They will be virtual-only for the duration of the fall semester after nearly 30 people tested positive for the coronavirus days after the fall semester started.

University President Gayle Hutchinson says students also need to vacate campus housing by the weekend.

Hutchinson says she is asking students to leave campus housing because nearly all on-campus residences have at least one positive case and there are concerns the numbers will increase.

