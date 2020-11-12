Yolo and Sacramento County courts asking jurors to stay home

Because of the newly activated regional stay-at-home order, area courts are asking jurors to stay home.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Multiple counties in the Greater Sacramento Region are telling people who have received jury summons that they won't be needed.

According to a press release from the Superior Court of California in Sacramento County, criminal jury trials and jury service will continue to be temporarily suspended until Jan. 4, 2021.

For trials that are currently listed as "in progress," they will remain in session.

"The court is deemed an 'essential service' and will in all other areas of court operations remain open to the public and serve the public through remote means," the press release said. "The court is committed to reducing the number of people in our facilities to protect the public, judicial officers and employees."

Yolo County has also implemented something similar. On its website, its asking anyone who received a jury summons from now through at least Dec. 29, 2020, to not appear.

"A new summons will be sent at a later date," the Superior Court of California in Yolo County's website said.

