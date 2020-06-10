No link seen between California school openings, virus cases

Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s top public health official, said Tuesday it can take time for trends to emerge but so far the results are encouraging.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A health official says California has not seen a link between the reopening of K-12 schools for in-person learning and increased coronavirus transmission.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s top public health official, said Tuesday it can take time for trends to emerge but so far the results are encouraging.

California requires counties to report coronavirus levels and infection rates below certain thresholds before they can allow K-12 schools to broadly reopen for in-person instruction.

Counties are color-coded as either purple, red, orange or yellow depending on two criteria: COVID-19 daily case count per 100,000 people and positivity rate.

On Tuesday, 32 of the state’s 58 counties were deemed eligible to do so, up from 28 a week earlier. The state has seen a broad decline in the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks.

This week, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) moved Yuba and Plumas counties to red tier and yellow tier, respectively. CDPH also reported El Dorado County is one week closer to moving from the orange tier to the more restrictive red tier.

