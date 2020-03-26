With daily life disrupted and many staying inside, concerns mount for those who may be quarantined with an abuser.

The feeling of isolation is compounded for victims of domestic violence.

"The people we serve are already isolated and there's already fear that's a natural part of their existence right now," said Julie Bornhoeft of WEAVE Inc. in Sacramento.

The non-profit that helps domestic violence and sexual assault victims recognizes tensions in the home in the age of coronavirus. Counselors and attorneys are helping people with delays in family court, custody battles, and more, over the phone.

It also launched its anonymous chat hotline this week, two months earlier than planned. While its telephone hotline is available 24/7, counselors are available to chat online from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"We felt it was really critical right now, because people ask, 'Are you getting more calls on your crisis line?' It's actually not safe for people if they're sheltering at home with an abusive partner," Bornhoeft said.

WEAVE Inc. fields about 13,000 calls a year and hasn't seen a noticeable change in calls, but the group has seen web traffic double since stay-at-home orders took effect in Sacramento. Visitors are spending more time looking at how to get help, and how to spot signs of domestic violence.

If you're in need of support visit:

WEAVEINC.ORG

24 Hour Support & Information Line: 916.920.2952

Other 24/7 Support Lines:

National Domestic Violence Hotline 1.800.799.7233

National Sexual Assault Hotline 1.800.656.4673

