SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Sunday, March 29.

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

Confirmed cases: 13,438 (As of April 4).

13,438 (As of April 4). 319 deaths (including one non-California resident)

22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19, including commercial, private and academic labs. As of April 4, approximately 131,500 tests have been conducted.

Click here for complete information on coronavirus, unemployment, and more from the state of California.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Tens of thousands of retired health care workers and medical and nursing students are signing up for the newly established California Health Corps. But almost nothing is known about how it will operate, how much it will cost and whether taxpayers will be liable for any malpractice. Gov. Gavin Newsom established the corps to staff the 66,000 additional hospital rooms he said could be needed when the coronavirus outbreak peaks in California in mid-May. Now the state’s task is to smoothly integrate that volunteer army into the existing health care system and the stopgap medical facilities springing up in sports arenas, fairgrounds and other locations.

OUR MISSION: FACTS NOT FEAR

Coronavirus Background

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED

Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:

Some people have built up immunity to the flu, but few have immunity to COVID-19 version of coronavirus. Both the flu and COVID-19 are spread by droplets, but COVID-19 might be spread in the air. Scientists are researching exactly how COVID-19 spreads.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE STIMULUS PACKAGE:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE:

How Sacramento gyms are adapting, pivoting to digital during coronavirus crisis