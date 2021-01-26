California reveals data used to lift stay-at-home order | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

State health officials said last week they were keeping all the data secret because it is complicated and might mislead the public.

California's stay-at-home order lifted based on future projections

California’s health department released to the public previously secret projections for future hospital intensive care unit capacity throughout the state, the key metric for lifting the coronavirus stay-at-home order.

However, state officials did not explain Monday how regional per capita virus cases and transmission rates that also were released might influence how much ICU space will be available in four weeks.

Last week, state health officials told The Associated Press they were keeping all the data secret because it is complicated and might mislead the public. Coronavirus experts and open government advocates criticized the move, saying the public has the right to know what’s behind decisions that impact their lives.