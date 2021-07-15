Los Angeles masking up again as COVID cases rise. Will Northern California counties follow?

As the conversation begins in some Northern California counties, here's what others are saying about masking.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Los Angeles County will again require masks indoors even when people are vaccinated. The news was joined by the University of California system announcing that it will require coronavirus vaccinations for students, faculty and staff to return to campuses.

The moves are prompted by a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, many of them the highly transmissible delta variant.

The public health officer of the nation's largest county said the mask requirement will go into effect just before midnight Saturday. He said Los Angeles County has been recording more than 1,000 new cases each day for a week and there's now "substantial community transmission."

Recently, Sacramento became the second County in the region in as many days to act in response to the Delta variant. Officials are now recommending everyone wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. Yolo County did the same Wednesday.

"It’s really airing on the side of caution. Knowing that we have a much more infectious variant that is circulating predominately here in Yolo County,” said Dr. Aimee Sisson, Yolo County Health Officer.

In neighboring counties like Placer and San Joaquin, the focus is still on vaccination.

"Vaccines are the most effective tool we have against this virus, including the Delta variant. Locally in Placer, we continue to point residents to state masking guidance and support any vaccinated person who chooses to wear a mask indoors as an added layer of protection, particularly if they are concerned about weaker immune response to their vaccine due to health conditions or other factors," said Katie Combs Prichard, spokesperson for Placer County Public Health.

Further south, San Joaquin County said they're watching the situation in their county regarding the virus and focusing on getting vaccinations out to people who need the protection.

"We are not issuing any additional guidance at the time but this is subject to change as the situation warrants," said Daniel Kim, spokesperson for San Joaquin County Public Health.

An inquiry to Stanislaus County Health Services was not immediately returned, but Stanislaus County Supervisor Vito Chiesa told ABC10 that there hasn't been any conversation regarding masking so far.

California reported more than 3,600 new cases Thursday. A surge compared to the 700 reported just one month ago.